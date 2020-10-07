'Teri Aankhon Mein' Song Review: Bad Acting And Plot Miserably Fails This Romantic Song

Singer: Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar

Lyrics: Kumaar

Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Rohit Sochanti, Diksha J singh

Mixed & Mastered: Eric Pillai

Music Label: T-Series

The Plot

The Teri Aankhon Mein music video starring Divya Khosla Kumar starts on a rainy night. Two people, a young boy and girl, are stranded on the road because of the downpour. They end up meeting each other and soon start walking together. When our hero (Pearl V Puri) meets Divya Khosla Kumar, he notices she is already crying and in a bad mood.

Soon the song starts in the background and Divya starts dancing in the rain. While Divya is being driven by rage due to a different incident, Pearl is utterly confused by her behaviour. This sudden dance routine by Divya further unravels and soon we to know the reason for her rage and moody behaviour.

What works?

Teri Aankhon Mein is another dandiya driven track. The track is bound to be a part of every Navratri playlist. Even though dandiya events are likely to be cancelled this year, Teri Aankhon Mein is the perfect track for your quarantine/ zoom dandiya sessions. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval have done a stunning job with their melodious voice.

Both these singers not only provide their soulful voice to the song but also an ample amount of emotion to the romantic track. Kumaar’s lyrics complement both their voices and emotions. The Teri Aankhon Mein music video also presents some beautiful and colourful visuals. These visuals further complement and add value to the overall music video.

What doesn’t?

The Teri Aankhon Mein video has more shortcomings than expected. While the audio adds to the anticipation, the video is highly disappointing. Right from the start, Divya Khosla Kumar overdramatic nature and Pearl’s confused look ruins the plot. While breaking out in a sudden dance performance is not new in the Indian film industry, Divya’s impromptu dance routine is a clear sign of a future disaster.

While the plotline of the Teri Aankhon Mein music video was tad bit realistic, it fails to match the standard set by Neha and Darshan’s vocals. The video is no doubt colourful, but this colourful video creates more chaos than peace. Bad execution hurts this song miserably. All in all, the Teri Aankhon Mein music video seems immature, silly, and overdramatic. It fails to match with its stunning lyrics.

