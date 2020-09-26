Shraddha Kapoor Denies Consuming Drugs To NCB; Silent About 'CBD Oil' Chats With Jaya Saha

In the latest development in the Bollywood-drug probe, NCB sources have informed Republic Media Network that Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to chatting with Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha but denied consuming any drugs, as she was grilled by the agency on Saturday.

Sources told Republic TV that Shraddha Kapoor admitted to being present at the 'Chhichore' party but could only identify six odd people who attended the party. She had arrived at the NCB office as summoned, followed shortly by Sara Ali Khan.

Despite her admission to the agency on chatting with Jaya Saha, Shraddha Kappor remained silent about the procurement and consumption of CBD Oil, as per sources.

Chats showing otherwise have been accessed by Republic. In one of the conversations, Jaya Saha writes to Shraddha Kapoor: "Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today :)" Shraddha Kapoor responds "Hey! Thank You".

Republic had earlier attempted to question the Jinal in question - Jinal Jhaveri. When asked about the alleged links, Jinal evaded and refused to answer them. Jinal opened the door, though there was a grill between her and Republic's reporters. When confronted, she quickly shut the door.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present. The questioning of Shraddha Kapoor is under a FIR lodged in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe.

Details of Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash questioning emerge

As per sources, Jaya Saha feigned ignorance when confronted with the chats with Rhea, who is already under NCB custody till October 6. She claimed that ‘doobies’ and buds’ were not terms for curated marijuana, but terms used for cigarettes by 'high society'. Karishma Prakash, on the other hand, was confronted with her chats with alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, where she stated that ‘hash’ was not a drug. She was also questioned about other employees of KWAN, the talent management agency that manages Deepika Padukone. Karishma Prakash was asked if there were other employees who could be involved in procuring and transporting of drugs to other Bollywood celebrities. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, who is being grilled at the NCB guest house at the same time, has admitted her own drug chats with Karishma Prakash in which Jaya Saha was also present along with other KWAN executives. Some of her questions are unsatisfactory, sources said, and a second round of questioning is on.

