Prabhas And Trisha's Most Unforgettable Songs From Their Movies

Prabhas, considered to be one of the most famous contemporary South Indian actors, rose to prominence after the massive success of the Baahubali series. The actor has become a household name since then and has won the hearts of millions. He has appeared in several hit films and also acted opposite several female actors but fans always love his collaborations with Trisha.

The duo have starred together in Telugu superhit Pournami (2006) and Varsham (2004) which were successful at the box office. Fans have also enjoyed the on-screen chemistry that Prabhas and Trisha share. Their songs have always been fans favourite. Here are some of Prabhas and Trisha's best songs: Have a look at the songs:

Songs featuring Prabhas and Trisha

Muvvala Navvakala

The song Muvvala Navvakala is one of the most popular songs from the superhit 2006 movie, Pournami. The song features Prabhas and Trisha performing some engaging moves. The music video shows Trisha convincing Prabhas to perform some dance. The song is sung by popular singer Devi Sri Prasad, directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by M.S. Raju. Check out the music video right here.

Bharatha Vedamuga

Bharatha Vedamuga is one of the most unforgettable songs from the Pournami soundtrack. Helmed by Prabhu Deva and produced by M.S.Raju, the song features Prabhas and Trisha. The music video features Prabhas playing a musical instrument and Trisha dancing to the beats in a temple. The song was lauded for its location and fans loved watching it.

Mellaga Karagani

Mellaga Karagani is a dance number featuring Prabhas and Trisha. Taken from the movie Varsham, fans loved their on-screen chemistry in the music video. The lyrics are penned by Sirivennela Sitarama and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is directed by Sobhan and produced by M.S. Raju. Here's taking a look at the music video featuring the two actors.

