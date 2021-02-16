'Don't Rush,' Says Jamie Lever To All Aunties Pestering Her For Marriage; Watch Funny Reel

Jamie Lever took the help of Instagram reel to share a piece of advice with all the aunties who are worried about the comedian’s marriage. Dancing to a popular audio track ‘Don’t Rush’, Jamie Lever wittily told the aunties to not rush her for marriage. Jamie Lever’s Instagram enjoys a following of 300k fans. The comedian, daughter of Johnny Lever, posts relatable and comedy reels that often go viral.

Jamie Lever told aunties ‘Don’t Rush’

In the recent Jamie Lever’s Instagram reel, the comedian danced to the famous audio ‘Don’t Rush’ by Eduardo Luzquiños. Changing the context of the lyrics, Jamie wittily captioned the reel saying that ‘Don’t Rush’ applies to all the aunties who pester her with questions like ‘When are you getting married?’. Showing off her dance moves in an all-black outfit, Jamie Lever’s Instagram reel received praises from her fans.

Fans reaction to Jamie Lever’s ‘Don’t Rush’

Fans were quick to react to the comedian’s reel and poured in compliments and praises in the comment section. A fan wrote about how multi-talented Jamie Lever is and another fan complimented Jamie’s outfit and beauty. Many fans commented about how impressed they were with Jamie’s creativity about answering a question humorously which haunts all the unmarried young girls of India.

Pic Credit: Jamie Lever Instagram.

Jamie Lever’s videos on Instagram

Known for her comic timing and relatable content, Jamie Lever’s videos on Instagram are known to create quite a stir among her fans. The comedian posts several funny videos that her fans can relate to and while doing so, shows off her acting and dancing skills. Jamie Lever’s Instagram videos garner thousands of views and likes as the content is enjoyed by many of her fans.

Participating in several Instagram challenges and trends, Jamie Lever’s videos show that she adds a twist of her own identity to every post. Jamie Lever's Instagram also features her brother, Jesse Lever, from time to time, as the duo makes funny videos together. Jamie Lever's videos are liked and enjoyed by many people as she continues to share relatable and funny content through her talent and creativity.

