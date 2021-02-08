Jamie Lever Hilariously Imitates Kartik Aaryan In Her Latest Instagram Video; Watch

Jamie Lever has been gaining massive fame and appreciation for her spectacular comic appearances in movies as well as in her social media videos. Jamie Lever’s videos are most loved by the fans as she has her own quirky way to imitate a variety of celebrities from the industry. Recently, when she posted yet another video of her imitating another Bollywood artist, Kartik Aaryan, all her fans couldn’t help but swamp her post with tons of laughing emojis. Check out Jamie Lever’s videos and see how she manages to imitate Kartik Aaryan in the most hilarious way.

Jamie Lever, one of the popular comic artists in the entertainment industry, recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this amazing video with all her fans. In the video, she can be seen entering with a cool black hoodie and black coloured sunglasses from the left with Kartik Aaryan’s song Dheeme Dheeme playing in the background. As she enters the camera frame, she begins to dance to the tunes of Dheeme Dheeme song by Tony Kakkar and amusingly imitates actor Kartik Aaryan along with his famous choreography.

In the caption, she asked all her fans whether someone said ‘Kartik Aaryan’ and as the fans watched her video, many of them flooded the entire comment area with comments stating how she perfectly managed to imitate Kartik Aaryan and his style. Many others mentioned how amazing she looked in the video while others dropped in fire and laughing emojis to depict how they were laughing like crazy after watching her hilarious video. Many other fans complimented Jamie Lever’s videos by calling it ‘epic’, ‘apt’, ‘too good’ and ‘awesome’. Have a look at how fans reacted to Jamie Lever’s videos on Instagram.



Also Read Kartik Aaryan's Socially Distanced Selfie Video Does The Rounds On Internet; WATCH

Also Read When Dhinchak Pooja's Videos Including 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' Were Deleted From YouTube

Jamie Lever's videos

Jamie Lever also took to her Instagram handle a while ago to share another piece of her amusing videos that not only cracked up her fans but also made many other celebrities laugh out loud. In the video, she can be seen wearing her gym clothes with her hair open and air pods on and walking in style flaunting her pouty lips. In the caption, she stated how she was trying to imitate Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor’s gym avatar every time she comes out of her gym and faces paparazzi. Celebrities such as Sambhavna Seth, Sania Mirza and many others commented on her post stating how amazingly she portrayed Kareena.

Also Read Tiger Shroff Nails Gravity Defying Triple Aero Kicks; Says, 'easier To Do In Video Games'

Also Read Jamie Lever Mimics 'Bebo Going To The Gym', Fans Call Her 'better Than Original'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.