When Dhinchak Pooja's Videos Including 'Selfie Maine Leli Aaj' Were Deleted From YouTube

In 2017, Dhinchak Pooja took the internet by storm after she released her single titled, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. In no time, the video went viral and soon she became a social media sensation. After this, she also unveiled back-to-back videos like Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Swag Wali Topi Dilon Ka Shooter and others. However, in July, her videos were removed from YouTube due to copyright issues. According to The Indian Express, a person who goes by the name of Kathappa Singh reported her songs following which YouTube removed them.

As soon as Dhinchak Pooja's youtube videos were removed, Twitter was divided. While some had a hilarious response to it, some thought its a publicity stunt. Many also shared memes on it. A user wrote, "Should be categorised as a warning instead," whereas another fan tweeted, "Good days have finally arrived." However, Dhinchak Pooja's videos can be now seen on her channel on YouTube.

After the song titled Selfie Maine Leli Aaj took over the internet, it was another album, Swag Wali Topi, that did the rounds on social media. After a good long break, in 2020, Pooja came up with a new video Hoga Na Corona and it has surpassed 9.7 million views online. In November, she unveiled another album titled Phone Pe Phone. Reviewing the same, a user quipped, "Pehli mujhe bahut phone calls aate the... Fir Mene dhinchak pooja didi ka naach ke pagal song caller tone pe lgaya.. Ab mujhe company wale bhi call nahi karte. (Initially, I used to get many calls but after I set Dhinchak Pooja's Naach Ke Pagal song as caller tune, the company people have stopped calling me)". Even though she turned off the comments on her videos on YouTube, users shared snippets from the same on social media and penned their views.

Pooja is also active on Instagram and often updates her followers about her new songs. She celebrated her birthday on December 28 and shared many glimpses from the same. Her house was loaded with balloons and she sported a black shimmery dress. She was also a part of a reality show but got evicted from the same after a few weeks.

