'Freaking': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls How Zipper Broke Before Walking Cannes Carpet

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on January 28 and posted throwback photos from the time when she walked the Cannes red carpet in 2019. She revealed that she suffered a wardrobe malfunction a few minutes before she had to walk the carpet. She wrote, "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone knows I had just been freaking out on the inside" (sic). The actor added that the delicate zipper to her vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke as her team was zipping it up minutes before she had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes.

Talking about the solution, Chopra wrote, "My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride." At MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a body-hugging shimmer thigh-high slit gown and wore huge danglers. She opted for nude makeup and left her hair wavy and bouncy. Not to miss her pencil heels that completed her overall look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wardrobe malfunction

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek into her book, Unfinished. She dropped audio that had her voice. She said, "From now on if I was going to be an anomaly, I was going to be the shiniest damn anomaly around." Her debut book will be released on February 9, 2021. Giving away more details about her book, she wrote that she named this memoir years before she started writing it. PeeCee added that she's very much 'Unfinished' in her life even after having been a public person now for 20 years.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the movie, The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film follows the story of an ambitious driver, Adarsh Gourav, of a rich Indian couple, Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao. The movie is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga and is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani. It was released on Netflix on January 22. Apart from this, she also has Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson and Amazon Series titled Citadel in her kitty.

