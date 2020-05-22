KRK Booked For Passing Derogatory Remarks Against Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan

Kamaal Rashid Khan has been booked for passing derogatory remarks on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who had passed away late last month. A First Information Report was filed against KRK at a police station at Mumbai’s Bandra on Thursday, police informed. The police acted upon a complaint by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kana.

KRK booked

KRK had tweeted derogatorily about Rishi Kapoor with a 'joke' about liquor shops. He had also reportedly stated that coronavirus won’t go away without taking famous people along, and he had taken the names of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

"We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI. He added, “No arrest has been made so far and further probe was underway.”

Irrfan had passed away on April 29 after a two-year battle with cancer. The family released the following statement:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Rishi Kapoor passed away the next day and had also battled leukemia for two years. The family released the following statement.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

The deaths of both the acclaimed actors were mourned by the stars of the film industry, political leaders and sports personalities.

(With inputs from PTI)

