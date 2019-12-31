'Dostana 2', 'Baaghi 3', 'Munna Bhai 3' And Other Sequels Releasing In 2020

2019 gave us multiple movies that entertained us to the fullest. People are expecting the same in 2020. Many movies are going to come back with their sequels in the coming year, such as Dostana 2, Sadak 2, Angrezi Medium, Love Aaj Kal 2, Baagi 3, and many more. Check out the details here-

Bollywood sequels slated to release in 2020

Dostana 2

In June, Karan Johar revealed that Dostana 2 will be launched by Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. Later, Karan Johar took to Twitter to introduce Lakshya to the world. Karan announced that the newcomer would join Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in the sequel of his much-talked film about 2008, Dostana.

Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan comes out with his 2017 sequel after he beats cancer. The 2017 movie Hindi Medium was a super hit and the same is expected from the upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. Fans are super excited, not just because the movie features Irrfan Khan but also because Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan are going to be seen as leads. The movie is scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.

Love Aaj Kal 2

The first rom-com Love Aaj Kal featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2009. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is finally here. We will see Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as the lead couple. The shooting has started long back and still going on. Everyone is looking forward for this film in 2020. The movie is scheduled to be released on the most romantic day of the year, February 14, 2020.

Sadak 2

The first Sadak, which was released in 1991 was a beautiful love story that featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Now, after twenty-eight years, you will see Pooja Bhatt’s sister Alia Bhat in the sequel of Sadak, named Sadak 2. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 25, 2020.

Baagi 3

Baagi 1 and Baagi 2, both the movies were a hit and won millions of hearts. Tiger Shroff’s fans are now looking forward to the third instalment. Baagi 3 will again feature Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 6th, 2020.

Don 3

According to the reports, Ranveer Singh will replace Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie Don 3. Reportedly, the movie will have Priyanka Chopra Jonas replacing Katrina Kaif in the movie.

Munna Bhai 3

Reportedly, Munna Bhai 3 featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead will be back to entertain us in 2020. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

Hera Pheri 3

Latest reports say that the Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri 3 will hit the floors on early next year and will be released by the end of 2020. However, no confirmation has been received by the makers.

