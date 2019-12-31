Rakul Preet Singh Is Set To Own 2020 With Her Roles, Check Out Her Upcoming Movies Here

Rakul Preet Singh marked her debut in Bollywood with the movie Yaariyan. Since then, Rakul Preet has come a long way. She is not only acting in Hindi films but has also left a lasting impression in the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. So if you are a fan of Rakul Preet Singh, take a look at some of her upcoming movies.

Rakul Preet Singh’s upcoming movies

1.Untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor are paired opposite each other in an upcoming untitled project. Rakul Preet and Arjun both took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of both of them posing together. The movie is set to be produced by T-series. According to a media portal’s report, the film will be extensively shot in Punjab and Los Angeles.

2. Attack

Rakul Preet Singh is soon set to share screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham in the movie Attack. In an interview with a media portal, John Abraham confirmed the news about the star cast. This upcoming thriller is set to release on August 14, 2020. This will be the first time Rakul Preet Singh will be working with John and Jacqueline.

3. Shimla Mirch

Rakul Preet Singh's career does not seem to slow down. The trailer for her film Shimla Mirch was recently released. Rakul Preet stars with Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini in this rom-com. Since the trailer of the movie was released, the film has grabbed some major attention. This will be the first time Rakul Preet Singh will be working Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini. It will be interesting to see how this new pairing works out on screen.

4. Nithiin 28

As mentioned earlier, apart from Hindi films, Rakul Preet Singh also works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industry. Rakul Preet is set to star with Nithiin and Priya Prakash Varrier in the Telugu film Nithiin 28. This romantic action film will be directed by Chandrashekar Yeleti and, according to a media portal’s report, is set to release on December 25, 2020.

