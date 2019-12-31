The Debate
Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 And Many Other Movies To Expect From The Star In 2020

Bollywood News

As Hrithik Roshan managed to turn heads with his unconventional onscreen performances in 2019, fans of the actor are curious about his projects in the year 2020

hrithik roshan

Seems like Hrithik Roshan is riding high on success, as the actor’s releases in 2019 managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War became India’ highest-grossing action entertainer of 2019. Apart from charming the audience in theatres, Hrithik Roshan also managed to impress masses with his extraordinary achievements. In a poll held in the west, Hrithik was voted the as the Sexiest Asian male of 2019, as the actor managed to beat stars like Chris Evans, Salman Khan, and Tom Cruise. As Hrithik managed to turn heads with his unconventional onscreen performances in 2019, fans of the actor are curious about his projects in the year 2020. Here is some detailed information about the actor’s projects in 2020.

Krrish 4

Krrish 4

The makers of Krrish are currently gearing up for their next franchise, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Bang Bang Reloaded

Bang Bang Reloaded

Hrithik Roshan will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Is The No. 1 Box Office Star Of 2019, Thanks To His Super-hit 'War'

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Spills The Beans On 'Krissh 4' And What Made Its Franchise A Success

 

 

