'Dostana 2': Janhvi Kapoor And Kartik Aaryan Begin Shooting For The Next Schedule

Kartik Aaryan has successfully completed the first schedule of Dostana and is back to shoot for the second schedule of the film. The actor recently shared a picture of the clapboard on his Instagram story. The clapboard that Kartik posted is not exactly an actual one but a made-up one on a wall.

On his Instagram story, Kartik wrote 'Dostana 2' with today's date, '19/12/2019' and wrote 'Schedule (sic) 2 take 1'. The actor has also tagged his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya along with producer Karan Johar and director Collin D'Cunha on his colourful post. Check out the post here:

Dostana 2 is being directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana which starred John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles. The first schedule of the film had begun in Amritsar on November 9, 2019.

On the professional front

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is basking on the success of the film. Kartik Aaryan also received a lot of praise from his fans as well as the critics for his performance as Chintu Tyagi aka Pati in the film.

Kartik was recently spotted having a gala time and grooving to the hit song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh at the movie's success bash. He was also seen dancing with Ananya Panday and producer Bhushan Kumar.

In other news, Kartik will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. It is a remake of the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The actor will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal sequel with Sara Ali Khan.

