Dr Swamy Claims Agencies Have Enough For CBI To Prove Sushant's 'murder By Conspiracy'

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Saturday claimed that the 'Trimurti agencies' namely - CBI, ED and the NCB, investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, have "unearthed huge evidence" to prove that the late actor's death was "murder by conspiracy". Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy stated that not only justice will be done but "SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood."

'Not only justice will be done but...'

Now the Trimurti agencies have unearthed huge evidence by which I am confident CBI will find it easy to prove in Court that it was indeed murder by conspiracy. Not only justice will be done but SSR will be vindicated by the clean up that follows in Bollywood. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020

In another tweet, Swamy further said that though the team of doctors from AIIMS couldn’t conduct an independent autopsy as the actor’s body was cremated, they, however, didn’t rule out murder.

SSR bhaktas ask when SSR case will reach prosecution. I can’t say but: AIIMS team could'nt make independent probe since no body. So relied on Hospital records & said "murder not ruled out but CBI can decide on circumstantial evidence”. So CBI,ED,NCB at it with vigour...contd next — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 12, 2020

In a tweet posted earlier this month, the BJP leader had claimed there has been the systematic destruction of evidence in the Sushant case. Dr Swamy has been one of the leaders in the forefront seeking justice for Sushant, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik & 4 others

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case.

READ | NEET exam aspirants told 'there is hope' by Subramanian Swamy before Supreme Court hearing

Special Judge G B Gurao, presiding over cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, rejected their bail applications. All the accused are currently in judicial custody. Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they would decide further course of action after perusing the court order. In her bail plea, Rhea had claimed that she was falsely implicated in the case.

READ | JEE Main: Education Min Pokhriyal places 'facts on record'; corrects Subramanian Swamy

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared the social media chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone, hinting at the use of banned drugs. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing a case against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.

As Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death has been under intense scrutiny, Republic TV spoke to the first CBI witness — Sushant's driver Dhirendra, who exposed prime accused Rhea Chrakraborty's lies to 'friendly' media. For the first time since CBI took over, a testimony examined by CBI is going on record. Sushant's driver claims that the actor never consumed drugs in his time — October 2018 till April 2019 — which defies Rhea Chakraborty's primary and almost sole defence thus far, that all her drug dealings were for Sushant and she never consumed any herself.

READ | Sushant case: First CBI witness speaks out; exposes Rhea's lies on drugs & family

READ | Congress holds Pro-Rhea Chakraborty rally in Kolkata; whips up identity card politics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.