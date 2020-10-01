Re-imagining 'Father Of The Bride' Cast In B'wood, Can You See Katrina Play Annie Banks?

Father of the Bride is a 1991 family comedy which is directed by Charles Shyer. The plot of the movie revolves around George Banks, a successful business owner and the bond he has with his daughter. He is a very protective father who just does not want to see his daughter grow. Hence, he has a hard time when the 20-something Annie comes home with a fiancée in tow. There is nothing wrong with Bryan, the fiancée but George cannot accept him as a part of the family or accept that young Annie is young no more. As their wedding is being planned, he slowly goes bonkers until things start falling apart and Annie’s wedding is jeopardised. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the roles.

George Banks - Amitabh Bachchan

He is the father is Father of the Bride who is overly protective of his daughter and cannot come to terms with the fact that she is about to get married. Known for playing such a role in Piku, Amitabh Bachchan seems like just the actor for this role.

Image credit: Steve_Martin_fans Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Annie Banks - Katrina Kaif

She is the young bride who gets herself a fiancée after she returns home from Europe. She is known for her funny and sweet personality and loves her father dearly. Being a good actor, Katrina Kaif seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Kimberly Williams Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Also Read: Can Anushka & Priyanka Be Perfect Colleagues In Rizzoli And Isles' Bollywood Remake?

Nina Banks - Dimple Kapadia

She is the wife of George and Annie’s mother who is the only grounding presence in George’s life. Whenever he loses his calm, Nina is there to bring him out of it. Being a great actor, Dimple Kapadia might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Diane_Keaton_fans Instagram, Dimple_Kapadia_fanpage Instagram

Matty Banks - Ishaan Khatter

He is the young brother of Annie who is still in school. He is like his father’s partner-in-crime and mostly keeps to himself. Known for his acting abilities, Ishaan Khatter might be able to ace this role in a remake.

Image credit: Kieran Culkin Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining Equalizer 2 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Hrithik Roshan As Robert McCall?

George Newbern - Vicky Kaushal

He is Annie’s fiancée whom she meets in Europe. He is a great guy, funny, loving and caring and just the man parents might want for their daughter. Still, he fails to impress George Banks who hates him dearly. Having played a sensitive, loving husband in Raazi and with great chemistry with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: theworkingactorstudio Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Franck Eggelhoffer - Siddhant Chaturvedi

He is an eccentric wedding planner who is hired to arrange Annie’s wedding. However, George has an instant dislike for him as soon as he meets him for his out-of-the-way extravagant ideas. Siddhant Chaturvedi seems like he will be able to play this role perfectly on the screen.

Image credit: Martin Short Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Also Read: Re-imagining Pen15 Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Ananya & Alaya In Maya & Anna's Role?

Also Read: Can You See Katrina & Anushka Play Caroline & Max In '2 Broke Girls' Bollywood Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.