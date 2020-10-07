Re-imagining Emily In Paris Cast In Bollywood, Can You See Alia Bhatt Play Emily Cooper?

Emily in Paris is a Netflix Original series which premiered on the OTT platform on October 2. The show has been helmed by Darren Star and has 10 episodes. It is a romantic comedy which follows an American girl, Emily’s adventures in the City of Love, Paris. The plot follows her adventures in the city where she ends up getting a job tasked with bringing the American POV into the French marketing company. However, being an American she is easily written off and she has to prove her worthwhile juggling friendship, love and adjusting to the French way. If this show is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the cast.

Emily Cooper- Alia Bhatt

She is the lead of the show who journeys from Chicago to Paris after landing a job as a social media marketing job. There she experiences new things like love and friendship. Being a good actor and having such roles, Alia Bhatt seems ideal to play this role.

Image credit: Lily Collins Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sylvie- Sushmita Sen

She is the touch French boss of Emily in Paris who is also secretly in a relationship with one of her clients. Known for playing powerful and glamourous roles, Sushmita Sen seems like just the actor to essay this role.

Image credit: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

Gabriel- Shahid Kapoor

He is Emily’s attractive neighbour who lives downstairs. He also works as a chef and ends up having a romantic relationship with Emily. Known for being a good actor, Shahid Kapoor seems like he might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Lucas Bravo Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mindy Chen- Ananya Panday

She is a young girl who works as a nanny and befriends Emily in the new city. Known for her acting skills, Ananya Panday seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Ashley Park Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

Julien- Siddhant Chaturvedi

He is Emily’s quirky and known for his trendy and humorous nature. Being a good actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi seems ideal to play this role if a remake is made.

Image credit: Samuel Arnold Instagram, Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Luc- Vicky Kaushal

He is Julien’s partner and together they make for a quirky, queer couple who are high on drama. He also works with Emily. Known for his good acting skills, Vicky Kaushal seems perfect to portray this role.

Image credit: Bruno Gouery Instagram, Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Camille- Alaya F

She is also one of the new friends that Emily makes in Paris. However, she is also the girlfriend and then ex-girlfriend of Gabriel. Known for being a good actor, Alaya F might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Camille Razat Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

