'Good Newwz' And 'Dream Girl' To Re-release In UAE To Increase Footfalls

Theatres around the globe were shut down following the COVID-19 pandemic for the past few months. However, with the passage of time as efforts are being taken to contain the virus, and life is slowly returning back to normalcy in many regions. As per latest reports, the cinema halls in some places will soon be reopening. It is reported that theatres are now re-opening in the United Arab Emirates and Bollywood films Good Newwz and Dream Girl are set to re-release there. Read to know more.

Good Newwz, Dream Girl to re-release in UAE

Filmmakers are considering a second run of their movies on the big screen around the world. Now in the UAE, two Bollywood films will be hitting the theatres again. These movies are Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha in lead. Both the movies were a hit at the domestic box office.

Akshay Kumar talked about the re-release of Good Newwz to a daily. He said that Dubai has always given so much love for his films. He stated that the re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. He hopes it manages to entertain the audience once again.

Vibha Chopra, global syndication and international film distribution head, Zee Entertainment, said to a news daily that they voluntarily chose laugh riots for a re-release. She added that the world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scene. They will experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront.

Good Newwz was released on December 27, 2019. Helmed by Raj Mehta, it got positive responses from the critics as well as the audiences. The story revolves around two couples with the same surnames, who pursue in-vitro fertilization and wait for their babies. Trouble ensues when they find that the sperms of each couple have been mixed with each other. The movie was a success at the box office minting around ₹244 crores at the domestic box office.

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, released in 2019. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana,' whose female voice impersonation grabs attention from others. It received praise from the audiences and grossed around ₹169 crores in India. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali and Nidhi Bisht.

