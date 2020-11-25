'Durgamati' Trailer Review: Bhumi Pednekar's Haunting Possession Will Surely Spook You

The trailer for Bhumi Pednekar's new horror flick 'Durgamati' has premiered on YouTube. The film is directed by G. Ashok and casts Bhumi Pednekar as IAS Chanchal Chauhan and ghost Durgamati with Arshad Warsi as Ishwar Prasad. Take a look at the trailer and read the review for it as well:

Durgamati trailer

The trailer starts with stills of an old haunted mansion, texts and old paintings. It then introduces Arshad Warsi's character of Ishwar Prasad. Ishwar is a politician who loves fighting for the good of the people. But there are many other politicians who want him to come under their control. At the same time, it is revealed that there has been a robbery of statues from temples. The trailer, in its first 30 seconds, gives away a lot of information about the film. The film seems every exciting and Durgamati cast seems very talented as well.

In the next bit, it is revealed that there is some conspiracy thats cooking. This is when Bhumi's character Chanchal is introduced. She seems to be very important in this case and is an ex-IAS officer who has been jailed. The officials then take her to the 'Durgamati' palace and make a deal with her. If she is able to turn Ishrwa Prasad corrupt then she will get her life back. The movie then showcases Chanchals transformation into a ghost at the haunted Daurgamati palace.

Overall the trailer is very impressive and so is the Durgamati plot. There are many shots in the movie's trailer that seem very scary as well. The movie seems to be an interesting combination of horror and thriller. We give this trailer 3/5 stars.

Bhumi on the trailer's release

Bhumi Pednekar also took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film. She mentioned in her caption that she was awaiting the release for a while now. Her caption further read - 'this one is pure sweat, blood & hard work. There were moments of pure joy and times I cried of pain. My most special & challenging one so far :)'. The film will release on December 11th on Amazon Prime Video.

