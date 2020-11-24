Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Resuming Work During Pandemic: "Every Day Has To Be New Day"

Bhumi Pednekar has worked in a number of successful films after her debut in 2015 in the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Having worked alongside well-known and successful actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and more, she has established herself as an actor in the rise as well. After the government reduced the restrictions of the lockdown and gave permission for the shootings to begin under guidelines, Bhumi was one of the few actors who decided to resume shooting. Here is what the actor had to say about resuming her work during the ongoing pandemic.

“Every day has to be a new day”

The world of cinema, just like the rest of the world, had come to a halt after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Even after the reducing of lockdown restrictions, many celebrities aren’t yet ready to begin shooting for their projects, but not Bhumi. Bhumi believes in resuming the work while taking utmost precautions is necessary for lifting the morale of the people. She talked about the importance of maintaining hygiene while resuming work is important, and that resuming the work would help in creating positivity. According to HT, she believes that every day has to be a new day to be taken in its own stride.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Extends Support To Local Designers, Promotes 'Local For Diwali' Initiative

The actress has finished shooting for her upcoming thriller film Durgamati and has also shot for a few ads. “The idea is to be as safe as possible, to maintain social distancing while you are working. Make sure you keep washing your hands, wear a mask and sanitise,” the actor told the media portal. Pednekar has also revealed that along with herself, she ensures to get the people around her tested as well.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Gives Peek Into Her 'Monday Mood' As She Stuns In Red And Goofy Poses

Bhumi Pednekar is known to be a hard worker as far as the shooting of her films is concerned. The actress had lost a lot of weight after debut in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and is seen working in various types of roles across many genres of movies. Bhumi Pednekar’s movies have seen the actor working in dedication to prepare for her roles and eventually shooting the films. The actor has worked in quite a few well-known films. Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Sonchiriya and Bala are some of the popular Bhumi Pednekar’s movies.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar On First Anniversary Of Bala: 'Want To Leave A Legacy With Good Cinema'

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Throwback Childhood Pic With Mother, Says 'not Much Has Changed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.