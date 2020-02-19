'Dus Bahane 2.0' Song Triggers Hilarious Memes On Social Media

The much-awaited Baaghi 3 is an upcoming action thriller film which is helmed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The makers of the movie recently unveiled the first song titled Dus Bahane 2.0 and a line from the song has started to inspire memes. The line that goes I looked at you, you looked at me, aur ho gayi mushkil has triggered a lot of memes about how things can escalate quickly in different situations.

I looked at you.

You looked at me..



Aur ho gayi mushkil... pic.twitter.com/G6QUu348gd — RJ (@Chilled_Yogi) February 17, 2020

I looked at you



You looked at me



Aur ho gayi mushkil 🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/tCcp20V57P — M@n!$h@💃🏻 (@khemka_mk) February 17, 2020

Baaghi 3 to release on March 6

After the success of the 2016 film Baaghi, the movie was turned into a franchise with the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and the makers announced the third film even before the releases of the second. Tiger Shroff plays the lead character, Ronnie, in all three films, while Shraddha Kapoor will make a comeback to the franchise after the first film. Disha Patani played the leading lady in the second instalment of the franchise. Baaghi 3 is slated to release in theatres on March 6, 2020.

The song is the reprised version of the original hit song which was picturized on Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty and in the 2005 movie, Dus. The peppy song showcases Tiger and Shraddha getting groovy. From what it comes across from the video, the duo shares sizzling chemistry.

