Tiger Shroff's Bhankas Song From 'Baaghi 3' Can Be A New Addition To Your Wedding Playlist

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Bhaagi 3 has been creating headlines for its gripping trailer and eye-popping stunt sequences for a long time now. While fans seemed to have enjoyed the trailer of Baaghi 3, the makers of the much-awaited film recently launched a new song from the film’s album. Here are the details.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, who are active users of social media platforms, have been teasing fans with BTS videos and stills from the making of Baaghi 3’s upcoming song, Bhankas. Recently, the makers of Bhaagi 3 released the new song Bhankas from the film’s album after much anticipation. Sung by the Hindi Cinema veteran, Bappi Lahiri and Jonita Gandhi, the song is a recreation of the all-time classic, Ek Ankh Marun To from the Sridevi-Jitendra starrer, Tohfa.

The original song was voiced by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, the lyrics of Bhankas is crafted by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has already crossed more than 3 lakhs views on YouTube in less than an hour of its release on streaming platforms. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the video of the song, Bhankas song has managed to get the audience grooving to its catchy tunes and has been titled ‘party anthem’ of the year. Take a look at the video of the song shared by the makers:

Fans react:

Shraddha's expressions in #Bhankas are top notch! ♥️

I couldnt take my eyes off her throughout the song. 🧡🌸@ShraddhaKapoor what an energy!!!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/C66FSVAB0D — rish (@rishitaa_) February 19, 2020

@iTIGERSHROFF I am actually a big time lover of " Wedding songs " and #Bhankas is definitely what I have been waiting for ❣️☺️😌

For me it is on the TOP of all WEDDING SONGS 💃💃💃

Would love to mention @ShraddhaKapoor steal the show completely 😘😘😘😍

Adorable 😘 😘#Baaghi3 pic.twitter.com/LASU42OiKn — Fragile07™😌😍 (@HandleWidCare7) February 19, 2020

(Promo Image: Riteish Deshmukh Twitter)

