Tiger Shroff's Bhankas Song From 'Baaghi 3' Can Be A New Addition To Your Wedding Playlist

Bollywood News

Recently, the makers of 'Baaghi 3' launched the new 'Bhankas' song. Featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor the song is hailed as party anthem by fans

tiger shroff

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, Baaghi 3 is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Bhaagi 3 has been creating headlines for its gripping trailer and eye-popping stunt sequences for a long time now. While fans seemed to have enjoyed the trailer of Baaghi 3, the makers of the much-awaited film recently launched a new song from the film’s album. Here are the details.

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, who are active users of social media platforms, have been teasing fans with BTS videos and stills from the making of Baaghi 3’s upcoming song, Bhankas. Recently, the makers of Bhaagi 3 released the new song Bhankas from the film’s album after much anticipation. Sung by the Hindi Cinema veteran, Bappi Lahiri and Jonita Gandhi, the song is a recreation of the all-time classic, Ek Ankh Marun To from the Sridevi-Jitendra starrer, Tohfa.

The original song was voiced by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, the lyrics of Bhankas is crafted by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has already crossed more than 3 lakhs views on YouTube in less than an hour of its release on streaming platforms. Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the video of the song, Bhankas song has managed to get the audience grooving to its catchy tunes and has been titled ‘party anthem’ of the year. Take a look at the video of the song shared by the makers:

Fans react:

(Promo Image: Riteish Deshmukh Twitter)

 

 

