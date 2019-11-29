Dwayne Bravo Lands In Mumbai For His Musical Tour

Recently, Dwayne Bravo took to Instagram to announce his music tour and his first stop is going to be Mumbai. The multitalented cricketer was spotted in Mumbai for his performance with Tyga at the Sunburn music festival which is going to be held at MMRDA Grounds, BKC. The musical gig is going to start around 7.pm with Bravo warming up the crowd with his special appearance on the November 29 and the tickets can be booked on BookMyShow. Read more to know about Dwayne Bravo and his Musical Tour.

Dwayne Bravo's images

Dwayne Bravo's Sunburn performance

In Bravo’s recent Instagram post, he announced his tour but it is still surprising to see him perform so soon in Mumbai. He was spotted today in a full black outfit at the airport, presumably on his way to giving his performance today. Where the CSK player is going to play after Mumbai, has not been announced yet. Here’ i a post by Dwayne Bravo, announcing his music tour.

With the champion @DJBravo47's birthday round the corner, it's time to don the groovy Avatar, #WhistlePoduArmy! Share a video of yourself doing a chant/song with #TheChampionGroove and get to win cool merchandise! Winners will be chosen by DJ Bravo himself! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/VhfHjmIkST — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 3, 2018





