Dwayne Bravo Makes Netizens Go Berserk By Announcing Musical Tour Of India

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has a huge fan-following in India. Besides his skills on the field, he is massively adored for his music off the field.

ALSO READ | New Zealand Vs England: Mitchell Santner's Blinder At Cover Point Sends Ollie Pope Back

On Monday, Bravo, who will play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020, announced on Instagram that he will soon be touring India for his music tour with Mumbai being the first stop. He said that the dates would soon be announced. The all-rounder posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it " India 🇮🇳 Mr Champion on his way!! First stop Mumbai. stay tuned for the dates of my music tour with my friends @djanamusic @arielle.alexa @ultrasimmo #2Easy #Champion #MrChampion

Here's a look at Bravo's post announcing his tour in India

ALSO READ | Aus Vs Pak: Pakistan Cricketers Win Hearts For Treating Indian Cab Driver In Brisbane

Fans have gone berserk after Bravo announced the news on Instagram. His post garnered a lot of response and fans kept telling him how stoked they were to watch him perform. A few fans could not contain their excitement and requested the cricketer to announce the dates of his tour soon.

Bravo is popular for his songs Champion, Run D World, Asia and has always called India 'his home away from home'. Indian fans have also reciprocated the West Indies all-rounder's love equally. He even launched his anthem, 'Champion' in India because he said he had the largest fan base in India.

ALSO READ | T10 League 2019: Top 5 Innings Which Are Set To Grab Eyeballs Ahead Of IPL 2020 Auction

The country had been good to him and his family thanks predominantly to the IPL. He added that the tournament had a contribution to how he lives his life now. It had done a lot to him personally. Hence, he wanted to give back something to the country, which had done so much for him.

ALSO READ | T10 League 2019: 5 Interesting Facts About The Player Of The Final, Chadwick Walton