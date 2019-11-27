IPL 2020: Top 4 Overseas Players Who Have Played For More Than 4 IPL Franchises

Foreign players are an integral part of any Indian Premier League (IPL) side. Due to limited foreign players allowed in a team, they have to make the most of the opportunities they get because they are likely to be axed if they don't perform well.

IPL Auction 2020: Foreign players in the most number of IPL franchises

Aaron Finch (7 franchises)

Finch is the only player to be a part of seven IPL franchises in the history of the tournament. He started his career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and played for them till 2010. In 2011, he was picked by the Delhi Daredevils (DD) and since then, he has been changing sides almost every season. He led Pune Warriors India (PWI) in their disastrous 2013 season, following which he was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014. In 2015, he joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) but played only three games for them and was ruled out of the entire season due to an injury. In 2016, he was picked up by the Gujarat Lions and after their exit from the IPL, he was with the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for the 2018 season. However, Finch remains one of the hot favourites for franchises to be selected in the IPL 2020 Auction, having missed out last season.

Thisara Perera (6 franchises)

Perera was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2010 and the erstwhile Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) side in 2011. He joined MI in 2012 and was sacked after just one season. In 2013, he found himself with the SRH in their maiden season. He then joined Kings XI Punjab for a couple of seasons (2014 and 2015), which was followed by him joining another erstwhile IPL franchise, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in 2017. Due to his lacklustre performances, he did not find any bidders in 2018 or in 2019.

Steve Smith (6 franchises)

Finch has something else in common with Steve Smith besides playing for Australia, i.e. having the experience of playing for various IPL franchises. Starting his career with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2010, he made a move to KTK the following year. After Kochi's exit from the IPL after just one season, he found himself with the PWI in 2012. In 2014, Smith was picked up by Rajasthan Royals. After the Royals were banned for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he was snapped up by the RPS, another Pune-based franchise. In 2018, he returned to RR again.

Kevin Pietersen (5 franchises)

Pietersen began his much-anticipated IPL stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2009. After a couple of seasons, he was picked up by the Deccan Chargers in 2011 but did not play a single game for them due to an injury. They let him go and he found a new home at the Delhi Daredevils in 2012. He played for them for three years but after a disastrous 2014 campaign, he was not retained by them. He joined SRH in 2015 but was released by them prior to the 2016 season. He joined the RPS in 2016 but was ruled out after just 4 games and that pretty much ended his IPL career.

