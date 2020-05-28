George Floyd Death: Surveillance Footage Shows Moments Leading Up To Floyd's Arrest

The video that captured Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin strangling George Floyd with his knee went viral on social media on Tuesday. The viral footage prompted massive protests across the United States, which once again shed light on the prevailing racism in the country. On Wednesday, multiple publications released the footage from surveillance cameras, which shows the events leading up to George Floyd's arrest and subsequent deaths.

George Floyd death: George Floyd surveillance cameras footage

The footage, which was procured by ABC News, is from a south Minneapolis restaurant that highlights the proceedings which led to Floyd's arrest before he was pinned down by the police officer. It was reportedly taken from Dragon Wok at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue that showed two police officers approach a parked SUV, who then spoke to the people inside the vehicle. Floyd, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was then taken into custody.

George Floyd was seen in all-black, wearing a sleeveless t-shirt. The 46-year-old was handcuffed by one of the officers before he was walked to the sidewalk by two officers. Floyd was then placed back first against a nearby wall as an officer started questioning him. The second police officer is seen questioning the two other men in the vehicle. A second police vehicle arrives at the scene after which Floyd is escorted to one of the police vehicles.

On that note, we should never be silent in these times and we should use any platform acessible to us to spread awareness. So, Please always remember George Floyd and every single person we lost.#BlackLivesMatterpic.twitter.com/3UrVRuZJX6 — jeno hourly ↺ (@hourlyjeno) May 28, 2020

George Floyd death: George Floyd cause of death

The incident falls in line with the video that went viral on social media. As per reports, the footage described above was just across the street from where the police officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes. George Floyd, who was handcuffed and pinned face down on the pavement, can be seen pleading to the officer to release him. However, the officer, later identified to be Derek Chauvin, continued subduing Floyd, who eventually turned silent and motionless. An ambulance later arrives at the scene who stretchered him into the van. George Floyd was later pronounced dead.

On the four identified police officers, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were fired by the Minneapolis PD. The tragic incident gave way to a massive protest at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street on Tuesday. Reportedly, protesters marched towards the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct.

Near the precinct area, the silent protest turned into a riot with several men vandalising the police station and the vehicles. Protests were carried out all across the country. Several NBA and NFL stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Ryan Tannehill, Odell Beckham Jr. and others expressed their frustration and disgust over the incident on social media.

the purge is literally happening in minnesota right now. Minneapolis police station is on fire.... #JusticeForFloyd #fuckthesystem #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/vBywhgwMnX — Djdestinogram (@djdestinogram) May 28, 2020

Everyone deserves to feel safe & protected in their communities...it’s on us to use our voices and actions to make that happen.



What happened is completely unacceptable.#JusticeForFloyd pic.twitter.com/XqAUYRBY1V — Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) May 27, 2020

