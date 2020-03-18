Dwayne Johnson Tries To Convince Daughter Tiana That 'daddy Is The Best', She Says Mother!

Dwayne Johnson recently put up a video of himself having a conversation with his little princess, Tiana Gia Johnson, which is being loved by his fans. In the video, he can be seen asking her to call him the best. However, his baby girl seems to be rooting for her mother instead.

Dwayne Johnson asks baby Tiana to say daddy is the best

Dwayne Johnson recently uploaded a video where he and his youngest daughter can be seen having an adorable conversation. In the video posted, he can be seen asking his daughter to say certain positive things about herself. He asks her to repeat after him as he says she can do anything in life. He can also be seen making her repeat that she is smart and pretty. He also makes her say that she is an awesome girl. Towards the end of the video, he asks her to say that that Daddy is the best. However, baby Tiana can be heard inclining towards her mother as she says, “mother!”. However, Dwayne Johnson does not lose hope and says it again for her. He can be seen giving out a proud smile at the end of the video. Have a look at the post here.

Read Times Dwayne Johnson Won Fans' Hearts While Singing His Heart Out

Also read Dwayne Johnson's Adorable Post For His Daughter Sets Father Goals

Dwayne’s advice for fans

Dwayne Johnson also put up a video of himself answering the questions that were asked by his fans. In the video, he also advises the people to take care and to get through the crisis situation by acting together as one. Have a look at the video put up by the actor here.

Read Dwayne Johnson's Pics, Videos Of Flaunting His Biceps Are Absolute Fitness Goals

Also read Dwayne Johnson's Mom Was Deeply Moved When The Actor Spoke In THIS Language

Image Courtesy: Dwyane Johnson Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.