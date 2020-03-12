Dwayne Johnson's Action Movies That Also Made The Audiences Laugh Out Loud

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a 'The Rock' is gearing up for his upcoming comedy-thriller movie Red Notice. The actor has left the audiences anticipating his role in the upcoming film.The wrestler-turned-actor has also made an appearance in other comedy films in the past. These movies received an overwhelming response from the audiences and also the critics. Here is a look at some of these movies.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Could Have Done This If Not Acting & Wrestling; Details Here

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Mock Each Other In Fake 'Jungle Cruise' Posters

Dwayne Johnson's action-comedy movies

'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle' and 'Jumanji: The next level'

Both films are a part of the Jumanji franchise. The film revolves around a group of teenagers who come across Jumanji a mysterious game that is transformed into a video game after twenty-two years of the 1995 events. The teenagers find themselves trapped in the game. In the film, Dwayne Johnson is essaying the role of Spencer Gilpin who is an intelligent unconfident and neurotic high school student. In the film, Dwayne Johnson is transformed into a strong and confident archaeologist and explorer. Dwayne's funny role in the film was highly appreciated by the audience.

Central Intelligence

Released in 2016, the film is an action comedy film that features Dwayne Johnson alongside Kevin Hart and Danielle Nicolet. The film is based on the story of two high school friends who go on the run after one of them joined the CIA in order to save the world from the terrorist who intended to sell the satellite codes. In the film, Dwayne Johnson was essaying the role of Bob Stone who was bullied in school but later grew up to become a CIA agent.

The Rundown

The film hit the screens in the year 2003 but Dwayne Johnson's role in the film is still not forgotten by his fans. In the film, Dwayne Johnson is portraying the character of Beck. The story of the film revolves around Beck who is a bounty hunter who is travelling to Brazil to retrieve his employer's son.The film also featured Seann William Scott and Rosario Dawson alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Motivational Speeches That Will Boost Your Confidence

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson's Involvement In Social Causes Will Leave Fans Inspired

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.