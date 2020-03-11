Dwayne Johnson Could Have Done This If Not Acting & Wrestling; Details Here

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made a name for himself in the wrestling world as well as in Hollywood. However, had none of these worked out, he could have had a job in a completely different field. Not many know Dwayne holds a degree in criminology.

Dwayne Johnson education trivia

Reportedly Dwayne Johnson had a record of minor criminal activities in his youth. But notwithstanding this, the actor earned a Bachelor Degree in General Studies in criminology and physiology from Miami University in 1995. He also played football in his college for the Miami Hurricanes in the position of a defensive lineman. This trivia was not known to many. However, this might have helped him create his formidable personality in WWE. Other than that, it might also have helped him understanding the cop-psyche while playing such roles in his movies.

In another instance, Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock' confessed that his highschool friends thought he was an undercover cop. The reason was, as the actor revealed in a tweet, his 6’4 height and 215 pounds weight. He had changed schools a lot during his high school years and lived in places like Hawaii, Nashville and Pennsylvania. However, according to reports, Dwayne Johnson was ironically involved in activities like visiting dive bars and hustling cars.

In other news, Dwayne Johnson has been named as the richest actor in Hollywood as of 2019. He had also won the second position on the chart in 2018. Although the results for 2020 are yet to be declared, it is expected that Dwayne Johnson will top the charts this year too. Adding to his financial gains was the movie, Jumanji: The Next Level which grossed at an estimated amount of $790.9 million and Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw which reportedly grossed at $600 million-plus approximately worldwide. He is currently awaiting the release of his adventure movie with Emily Blunt called Jungle Cruise.

