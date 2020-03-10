Dwayne Johnson, commonly known as 'The Rock', wrapped up his successful wrestling career to enter Hollywood a few years ago. The wrestler's journeys throughout his career and his life have been nothing short of inspirations. Here are some of Dwayne Johnson's motivational speeches that will boost your confidence. Read ahead to know-

Dwayne Johnson's motivational speeches

Dwayne Johnson is often seen giving out some of the boldest words and heard shelling out some of the wisest words. He has taught people a lot and given them the motivation to go behind their dreams. From "Believe in the Idea" that you can be anything and everything you want, to always committing to the goal, Dwayne has been a true inspiration. Take a look at some of his mind-blowing speeches.

Wise words by Dwayne Johnson

Believe in the idea that you can be anything and everything you want.

The thing that has worked for me is to never forget the hard times, it is what makes us want to do better.

Never let an opportunity go by, without giving it your all.

At some point, you have to get angry about not being number 1 and play angry.

Always commit to the goal.

We don’t always get what we want. We get what we have to have.

On the work front

Dwayne Johnson has played a variety of characters in many films, each very different from the other. While he is best known for essaying the role of Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, he has also played Maui in the movie Moana. Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level, along with Kevin Hart. He will, however, be seen in two other films, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, that are said to release in 2020.

