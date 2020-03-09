Dwayne Johnson's Involvement In Social Causes Will Leave Fans Inspired

Many Hollywood celebrities believe in being actively involved in a social cause, to inspire people. They either sign up themselves to work with an NGO or sometimes, give away charity. Amongst the few actors who donate their earnings in charity includes Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson speaks about these social causes actively

Dwayne Johnson channels in helping children through the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation. First, the Foundation strove to assist in recovery and create hope in the lives of children who have been hospitalised for various medical conditions. Soon, they also included education and childhood obesity prevention program.

When Dwayne Johnson was working for the film Skyscraper, he wore a prosthetic leg for the shoot and found it difficult to even shoot with it. After the movie released, Dwayne Johnson released a video on YouTube where he had gone to Rusk Institute, during the screening of his film Skyscraper. In the video, the actor spoke about the people who have prosthetics and also mentioned about the respect he has for such people. He also mentioned this was one such social issue people should know about.

During the Mental Illness week, Dwayne Jonhson also spoke about depression. He himself was a patient of mental illness and went through serious depression at the age of 15. But he somehow managed to get over it. It was also reported that Dwayne Johnson helps children and people with mental illness and combat depression.

Dwayne Johnson reportedly supports 12 different causes and also helps them with charity. He supports different causes like AIDS/HIV, Cancer, Education, Human Rights and Parkinson’s disease. Apart from the charity, Dwayne Johnson himself spends some time with such patients.

In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson mentioned that joy and hope are the greatest things in life to give. He also mentioned how grateful he is for his family and friends. He also shared his story with his fans and even about his background. Dwyane Johnson shares a lot of videos on Instagram for his fans sending out a positive message.

