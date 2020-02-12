Dwayne Johnson's Best Movies On Netflix To Binge-watch This Weekend

Dwayne Johnson or 'The Rock' is considered as one of the humblest celebrities in Hollywood. In no time, he switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor. He has been in limelight for years and is loved by everyone. Johnson has been featured in iconic films including Fast and Furious franchise and Get Smart. If you want to binge-watch some of his popular movies on Netflix on a lazy-weekend, below we have curated a list for you

Here are 'The Rock’s' movies that are available on Netflix

1. Pain & Gain

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, and Dwayne Johnson in the prominent roles, Pain & Gain is an action-comedy flick. Helmed by Michael Bay, this movie is based on Pete Collins’s Pain & Gain: This is a True Story, which is a compilation of articles in Miami New Times. This movie revolves around three bodybuilders who joins a wrong gang only to get involved with kidnapping, torture and murder of victims. Pain & Gain received positive reviews for its acting, cast and chemistry.

2. Get Smart

This action spy comedy film is based on a television series of the same name. This Peter Segal directorial is a spoof of the serious spy flicks. Get Smart features Steve Carell, Dwayne Johnson, Alan Arkin, and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. The story of the movie revolves around Maxwell Smart, an intelligence analyst who wants to become a successful agent. However, his flaws create innumerable hurdles in his way of achieving his dreams. Released in 2008, Get Smart garnered mixed reviews from the critics. But it was a huge commercial success.

3. The Fate of the Furious

Dwayne Johnson stars in other films of the Fast and Furious series, besides this one. The Fate of the Furious is the eighth instalment of the franchise and the first film in the series which does not feature Paul Walker. It stars an ensemble cast of Vin Diesel, Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, among others in the lead roles. The Fate of the Furious revolves around Dominic Toretto. He happily settles with his wife Letty Ortiz, but the future has something else planned for him. A cyberterrorist forces him to work for her and turns him against his group. Released in 2017, this movie garnered mix reviews from the critics.

4. Gridiron Gang

'The Rock' is known for action-thriller films. However, Gridiron Gang broke his fan’s perception about him. Directed by Phil Joanou, this film also stars Kevin Dunn, L. Scott Caldwell, and Xzibit in the lead roles. This sports drama movie is based on the Kilpatrick Mustangs during the 1990s. Johnson portrays Sean Porter, a counsellor at a juvenile detention centre. He connects with the inmates via one common interest, i.e. football.

