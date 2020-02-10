Dwayne Johnson Launches New Tequila Brand Named Teremana; All You Need To Know

Actor and wrestling great Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has launched his liquor brand, Teremana Tequila. Johnson has joined hands with celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Matthew McConaughey, and Bob Dylan to create his own brand of alcohol. He has released an image of his new Teremana Tequila bottle on Instagram ahead of its launch earlier this year.

Everything you need to know about it Dwayne's new tequila Teremana

Johnson has said numerous times that he’s a major fan of tequila, posting pictures on Instagram of him drinking it with his business partners or friends. Now, finally, he has his own brand of tequila.

The actor in his Instagram post, earlier announced the name of the line, Teremana Tequila. "TERA means of the Earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the Earth," he wrote.

In the photo, Johnson can be seen posing with a drink in hand in front of a group of nearly 50 workers. In the background is a lofty, brick building with a painted sign that reads “Destileria Teremana.” The Rock used the hashtag #Q12020 which suggested the product will be available from the start of 2020. He is also the second major Hollywood celebrity to launch a tequila brand, following George Clooney’s Casamigo which was bought by Diageo in 2018.

On the work front, Dwayne Johnson has begun shooting for Netflix's Red Notice which also features Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead. His movie Jungle Cruise is in the post-production stage. He is also the host, creator and executive producer of the television show The Titan Games.

