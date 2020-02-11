Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Follows Father's Footsteps By Beginning WWE Training

WWE recently shared a video where they revealed that the daughter of 10-time champion Dwayne Johnson is joining WWE. The video revealed that Simone Johnson has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla to become a WWE superstar. Simone Johnson is on her way to becoming the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. Before her and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), her great-grandfather and WWE Hall of Famers “High Chief” Peter Maivia and grandfather Rocky Johnson used to wrestle in the WWE.

When asked about how it feels to represent her family, Simone Johnson said that ‘it means the world’. She said that her family had a great connection with wrestling and represent and continue the legacy is just incredible. In a tweet, Simone Johnson thanked WWE for the opportunity and claimed that she is ready to do great things. WWE COO, Triple H also congratulated Simone Johnson and said that her incredible drive brought her in the WWE ring.

For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.



Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5lSKbWnHf7 — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) February 10, 2020

Carrying on the legacy and beginning her own. @SimoneGJohnson has earned her place at the @WWEPC training with the best in our industry. Congratulations, Simone! https://t.co/DfJCV3p4zG — Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2020

Dwayne Johnson reacts on Simone training under WWE:

WWE legend Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and congratulated her daughter Simone Johnson on the occasion. He asked Simone to carry the family name with pride and make her own way. Dwayne Johnson said that he is extremely proud to see his daughter doing so much in the world and making her name in the company.

