Dwayne Johnson's Inspirational Quotes One Should Follow In Life

Dwayne Johnson, also known as ‘the rock’, went from being one of the most popular wrestlers to one of the highest-paid actors. He is one of the most widely known celebrities in Hollywood. His journey throughout his career and his life have been nothing sort of inspirational. He is often heard shelling out some of the wisest words. Check out some of the most inspirational quotes given by Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson's inspirational quotes

“Blood, sweat, and respect. First two you give, last one you earn”

“I like to use the hard times of the past to motivate me today.”

“With drive and a bit of talent, you can move mountains.”

“The road to success and greatness is always paved with consistent hard work. Outwork your competitors, be authentic and above all else, chase your greatness”

“One of the most important things you can accomplish is just being yourself.”

“We do today what they won’t, so tomorrow we accomplish what they can’t.”

“It’s you vs. you.”

“Success isn’t overnight. It’s when every day you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up.”

“Unapologetically push for greater and always disrupt expectations.”

“Vision, guts and enthusiasm. Three qualities I feel you always got to have a shot at success.”

“Success will always be driven by focus & effort — and we always control both.”

“Don’t focus on the pain. Focus on progress.”

Dwayne Johnson has done a variety of roles in many films, each very different from the other. While he is best known for essaying the role of Luke Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise, he also plays the role of Maui in the movie Moana. Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level along with Kevin Hart. He will, however, be seen in two other films- Jungle Cruise and Red Notice, which will release this year.

