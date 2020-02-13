Dwayne Johnson's Superhit Movies That You Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the humblest celebrities known in Hollywood. The famous wrestler switched from his successful wrestling career and entered into the acting industry. Recently, even his daughter Simone Johnson was in the news for having followed the footsteps of her father, grandfather, and great-grandfather by opting for wrestling.

Here is a list movies of the wrestler-turned-actor that you can easily binge-watch on Amazon Prime.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island was a sequel to the movie Journey to the Center of the Earth. The sequel featured Dwayne Johnson along with Josh Hutcherson, Michael Caine, Luis Guzman, and Vanessa Hudgens playing pivotal roles. The movie was released in February 2012 and was shot in 3D just like its first part. The script was said to be loosely based on Verne's novel.

Pain and Gain

Pain and Gain is an action comedy film that was released in 2013 and featured Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie alongside Dwayne Johnson. The movie was said to be loosely based on the story by Pete Collins. Pain and Gain showcased kidnapping, extortion, torture, and murder in its plotline and was directed by hit filmmaker Michael Bay. It was praised for its acting, its script and the comedic timings of its actors.

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy Returns inspired the 2002 prequel movie The Scorpion King which was based on the eponymous character of Dwayne Johnson. The ensemble star cast included Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Patricia Velásquez along with Dwayne Johnson and others. The Mummy Returns is itself a fantasy film and was a sequel to the 1999 movie The Mummy. This movie was loved by the audience.

