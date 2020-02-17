The Debate
Get Style Tips From Dwayne Johnson To Ace That Turtle Neck Look; Pics Inside

Hollywood News

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. Here are times Dwayne completely rocked turtle neck looks-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, or 'The Rock', is widely considered to be one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood. He switched from being a popular wrestler to the highest-paid actor in a short span of time. Dwayne Johnson has been in the limelight for years and is extremely loved by fans, thanks to his talents.

He has featured in some iconic films including, Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji and Get Smart. Dwayne Johnson is not just famous for his skills but also for his stylish looks and outfits. Here are all the times Dwayne Johnson completely rocked the turtle necks-

Times when Dwayne Johnson rocked the turtle neck look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@ofurious6) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Therock Forever❤ (@the_rock_my_loveee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Therock Forever❤ (@the_rock_my_loveee) on

A post shared by Therock Forever❤ (@the_rock_my_loveee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Therock Forever❤ (@the_rock_my_loveee) on

Apart from being one of the highest-paid actors in the world, Dwayne Johnson also has a softer side to his personality. He is a complete family man. Dwayne Johnson has a huge fan-base and over 171 million followers on his official Instagram handle. The Rock never fails to give constant updates to his fans to be connected with them.

