Dwayne Johnson's Tattoos Represent Things Important To Him | Here's What They Mean

Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock is known to have a rich cultural history which he likes to represent with the help of his tattoos. Dwyane Johnson is seen flaunting his tattoos in many of his Instagram posts. In an interview with a media publication, Dwayne Johnson once said that the story of the tattoos on his chest and arm is an elaborate one. The Rock has two tattoos and his tattoo on his left arm, shoulder and chest is his most famous tribal tattoo. Dwayne Johnson also has a bull tattoo on his right arm which was reportedly done over an older tattoo.

Dwayne Johnson tattoos represent all the things that are important to him. He mentioned that those tattoos are also about the things that he loves and he is passionate about it. The Rock has left no stones unturned in inspiring his fans through his workout videos on Instagram. The Rock is mostly seen showing off his tattoos in his motivational workout videos.

The Brahma Bull Tattoo

The smaller tattoo is the Brahma Bull tattoo. His tattoo also represents his old nickname. The tattoo symbolised Taurus, the bull which is Dwayne Johnson's western zodiac sign. The Bull tattoo is a skull-type tattoo that is done in black and white details by his tattoo artist Nikko Holland. Reportedly, the tattoo took three sessions and a total of 22 hours to complete it.

Polynesian Tribal Tattoo

Each of Dwayne Johnson's tattoos has a specific meaning. He got his Polynesian tattoo with his cousin on a vacation in Hawaii in the year 2013. The incredible tattoo took 60 hours. The design focuses on an intricate story of Dwayne Johnson's ancestors, family, culture, struggle.

