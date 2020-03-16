Dwayne Johnson's Adorable Post For His Daughter Sets Father Goals

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', recently posted a video holding his daughter in his arms. Dwayne Johnson was seen talking to his daughter and asking her to repeat after him. The post was uploaded by Dwayne Johnson a few days ago on Twitter. Read on to know more details about the post, which reveals more about Johnson and his relationship with his baby daughter, Jasmine Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is the doting father everyone loves

Always remember. Daddy is the best. 😂@TheRock teaching his daughter a few phrases...pic.twitter.com/6Wp7qsQE85 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) March 11, 2020

Dwayne Johnson on Woman's Day posted a beautiful video holding his daughter and asking her to repeat a few phrases after him. The actor told his daughter how sweet and beautiful she is. Johnson stirred some positive thoughts through his post. He ended the video asking his daughter to tell him how he is the best between him and Jasmine Johnson's mother, Lauren Hashian. Dwayne Johnson also had two separate captions for his respective posts on Instagram and Twitter showcasing his love for his daughter and asking her to grow up to be a strong woman.

The popular actor took to two platforms, i.e Twitter and Instagram, to share his beautiful post. Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Jasmine Johnson is already been showered with love from Johnson's fans. Dwayne's fans commented on his post telling him how adorable they found his post to be. Dwayne Johnson's movies including Rampage, San Andreas, Baywatch, Skyscrapper and many more have stolen the hearts of his fans and he is busy gearing up for some more. The actor will next be seen in Black Adam, Jungle Cruise, and Fast & Furious 10.

