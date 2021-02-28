DYK Aditi Rao Hydari's "London, Paris, New York" Is Based On THIS Famous Film Trilogy?

One of Aditi Rao Hydari's movies, London Paris New York is one of the most-loved films that features the Bhoomi star. The feature presentation, which has been directed by Anu Menon, features the likes of Ali Zafar, Dilip Tahil, Mantra, and Avita Jay in pivotal roles as well. But, did you know that London Paris New York has been, in fact, adapted of sorts from Richard Linklater's Before film trilogy that stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy? Read on to know more about this piece of London Paris New York Movie Trivia.

London Paris New York Movie Trivia:

One of the very first people who pointed the parallels between the events that transpired in London Paris New York and that of the Before film trilogy was a certain Bobby Sing, in an article on his website dated 5th March 2012 on www.bobbytalkscinema.com. London Paris New York sees its two protagonists meeting in different cities throughout the runtime of a feature presentation.

Further along in the film, the two leads are then seen growing increasingly fond of each other, more so with every time fate brings them together in the film. Eventually, the two take this to be as a sign of sorts and simultaneously come to the realization that they are meant for each other. That is the exact course of events that the story of Linklater's trilogy can be seen taking. For a long time, the makers of the Aditi Rao Hydari and Ali Zafar starter did not comment on the inspiration behind the Anu Menon directorial. But, eventually, the IMDb page for London Paris New York saw the mention of the trilogy that the 2012 film is based on.

London, Paris, New York trailer:

About the Before film trilogy:

Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke's Before film trilogy follows its two protagonists, namely Jesse Wallace and Celine (Played by Ethan Hawke and Delpy respectively). The film sees them coming to the realization that they have an unparalleled amount of chemistry as a result of their chance encounters throughout the films. The three films which collectively make up the "Before" trilogy are individually known as "Before Sunrise", "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight", released in 1995, 2004, and 2013 respectively. It is known as one of Richard Linklater's seminal pieces of work. At the time of London, Paris, New York's release, only two out of the three films that formed the aforementioned trilogy had been released by Linklater. The trailers of the three films can be found below as well as on YouTube.

Before Sunrise Trailer:

Before Sunset trailer:

Before Midnight trailer:

