DYK Kareena Kapoor Charged A Huge Amount For Her Comeback Movie 'Veere Di Wedding'?

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha as Maneela Sodhi. The actor made her comeback post-pregnancy with Veere Di Wedding and made news for charging a whopping fee for it. Read further ahead to know more details about the story:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Designs New Paradise Ahead Of Arrival Of Her Second Child, Shares A Glimpse

Kareena Kapoor Khan charged huge fees to be a part of Veere Di Wedding

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan made her comeback in films with Veere Di Wedding in 2018 and the movie’s success having a female lead cast is often credited to Kareena who played a focal role. As per reports in Mid-Day, the actor charged a huge 7 crore fee for her role of Kalindi Puri in the movie Veere Di Wedding in 2018. A source of the outlet also revealed that the actor had quoted a 10 crore fee for her upcoming projects, which is negotiable as per the days she spends on the respective projects and the value she will be adding to it.

Veere Di Wedding was a 2018 comedy-drama film directed by Shashanka Ghosh and production under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network and Saffron Broadcast & Media. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles along with Neena Gupta and Sumit Vyas in supporting roles among others. The movie is soon to have a prequel titled Veere Di Wedding 2 which is on a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Thoughts On Her Second Baby's Name Post Taimur Controversy

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

The actor will be seen in a pivotal role as Maneela Sodhi in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. She will also portray Jahanara Begum in the Karan Johar period drama Takht. Recently, she was seen playing Deepti Batra opposite Akshay Kumar in Good Newzz and then Naina in Angrezi Medium. Kareena and Saif also announced their second pregnancy a few months ago, in 2020. The couple is parents to the 4-year-old- son Tim aka Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena's social media has several posts of her rocking the pregnancy looks.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Initial Years With 'Saif-Haven'; Check Her Post

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Begins New Year Countdown With A Classy Celebration With Cousins

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.