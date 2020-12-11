Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Initial Years With 'Saif-Haven'; Check Her Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to release a Flashback Friday picture of herself and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. It appears as if the image that can be found below is from the time when Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's relationship was in its nascent stages. One can see that in the post, Saif Ali Khan is being a gentleman to a glowing Kareena Kapoor. Where Saif Ali Khan is looking sharp as he is dressed up in an all-black suit, Kareena can be seen going the traditional route. The exact details of the time and date when the picture was clicked has not been mentioned by the actress. The image can be found here and on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram.

Here is the image

However, this isn't the only time when Kareena Kapoor has posted Saif Ali Khan's photos online through her Instagram account. One of the very first Saif Ali Khan's photos that was released by Kareena was a black-and-white picture of him playing a tune on a guitar. The actor is simultaneously looking into the eyes of his youngest child, Taimur Ali Khan. Khan accompanied the post with the caption "My love...... always playing his own tune," implying that her husband always likes to do things in his own unique way.

Since then, Saif has featured in many Instagram posts by Kareena Kapoor. Some of the images that follow the one that can be seen above see him being a barber to his youngest-born and being a romantic by painting flowers in the Khan-Kapoor house during the initial days of the nation-wide lockdown.

Here are those images for all to see:

A little about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan met on the sets of Tashan. It is reported that when the two were filming the feature presentation, the actors started dating each other. They would go on to make two more films together right after that, namely Kurbaan and Agent Vinod before they eventually tied the knot.

