Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Was Crowned PETA India’s Hottest Vegetarian In 2018?

PETA, which stands for People for Ethical Treatments of Animals, honours a male and a female celebrity who follow a vegetarian diet each year. Back in 2018, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Anushka Sharma were chosen as India’s Hottest Vegetarians of 2018 by the (PETA). Read on to know the whole story:

When Kartik Aaryan was named Hottest Vegetarian 2018 by PETA

In the year 2018, Pati Patni Aur Woh fame Kartik Aaryan was chosen as India’s Hottest Vegetarian of 2018 by the People for Ethical Treatments of Animals (PETA). Before announcing the names, PETA India holds a contest asking for people to vote for their favourite celebrity who have turned vegan. After receiving the honour Kartik Aaryan said that it only took one video of animals in which he saw animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince him to go vegan.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor further said that the kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them. Sachin Bangera, who is PETA's Associate Director of celebrity and public relations, said that Kartik Aaryan is saving animals by keeping them off his plates, and by sharing his commitment to being meat-free with the world.

What is PETA India?

PETA, which stands for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, is an American animal rights organisation based in Norfolk, Virginia. The association was founded in March 1980 by Ingrid Newkirk and first caught the public’s attention in the summer of 1981. Today, PETA focuses on four core issues: opposition to factory farming, fur farming, animal testing, and the use of animals in entertainment.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects lined up. The actor will be seen in a comedy-horror film titled Bhool Bhulaiya 2, opposite Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani. The movie is the sequel of the original film, Bhool Bhulaiya, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2, which is another sequel movie that featured Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

