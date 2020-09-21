Kartik Aaryan Signs 3-film Deal With Eros International With Whopping Amount: Reports

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently at the peak of his acting career recently bagged a three-film deal with Eros International. A source close to Pinkvilla told the portal that the production house has paid Kartik Rs 75 crore for their deal. However, no more details about Kartik Aaryan and Eros International's deals have been revealed yet.

Kartik Aaryan's new movies

As mentioned by Pinkvilla, earlier, Kartik Aaryan used to charge approximately Rs 6-8 crore, per film. However, Kartik's deal with Eros International would be a huge milestone in the actor's career as he will be earning Rs 25 crore per project. Sources are yet to reveal more details about the films or filmmakers directing them. As stated in the report, the portal also tried contacting Kartik Aaryan's team but there is no response.

Kartik Aaryan's net worth

As mentioned in CA Knowlegede, Kartik Aaryan's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore to 30 crores. The actor made his debut in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He won hearts with his monologue sequences in his comedy films. Kartik Aaryan's movies like Akash Vaani, Kaanchi, Pyar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest in London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh were some of his hit projects.

Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety was his first movie to enter the ₹100 crores club. His income saw growth after his films Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal's box office success.

Kartik's upcoming projects:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, opposite Sara Ali Khan. He has now announced three big films. Namely, Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, Colin D’Cunha will be seen directing Aaryan's film, Dostana 2. Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo remake will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

