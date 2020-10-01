Kartik Aaryan Strikes Again With A Creative Caption; Treats Fans To A Dapper Picture

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a dapper picture of himself in a well-styled outfit. The actor has played a little game with his followers through the picture and its caption. He has left the caption incomplete to trigger his fans’ creativity and they seem to be happy, coming up with unique responses. They have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they like his attire in the picture.

Kartik Aaryan’s stylish portrait

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently posted a dashing picture of himself on social media and fans are unable to keep calm. In the picture posted, Kartik Aaryan is seen posing in a casual yet stylish outfit which highlights his elegance. He is donning a plain white T-shirt which has a round neck and a simple pattern. A shiny black-golden jacket has been added to his attire, giving it an uber-cool look. The jacket has a silky collar and a silver zip to hold the piece together.

In accessories, the actor is seen wearing a pair of black shades with a thin and sleek frame. The shades go well with the outfit, adding some grace and a modern touch. He is spotted with well-set spiked hair along with a properly trimmed beard. The actor is looking to his left, against a white background, while he has his left hand placed on his chin.

In the caption for the post, Kartik Aaryan has indicated that he is lost in deep thoughts in the picture posted. He has left half of the caption incomplete for his followers to fill in. He has also added a ‘thinking’ emoticon for some special effect. Have a look at the post on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, Kartik Aaryan fans are wondering what he could possibly be thinking. A few people have assumed that he is talking about the song ‘Dekhte Dekhte’ and have hence jotted down the rest of the lyrics of this musical piece. A few others are seen complimenting the actor on his look while also expressing the immense love they have for him. Have a look at few of the comments here.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the sequel of the blockbuster Akshay Kumar film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being directed by Aneez Bazmee and will also star actors like Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.

