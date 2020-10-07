Kartik Aaryan Loses A Match Of Table Tennis To Sister, Says 'her Happiness Is Precious'

Kartik Aaryan is spending some quality time at home with his family amid the pandemic. The actor recently shared a video on social media where he can be seen sweating while playing a tough Table Tennis match with his sister Kritika Tiwari. The actor can be seen giving a cut-throat competition to his sister in the game but revealed that he had to lose for his sister's happiness.

Kartik Aaryan's table tennis competition with sister

The clip showed the siblings, playing a hard game of table tennis with Kritika giving a tough competition to her brother towards the end. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor captioned the post and poured in his love for his sister and wrote that his sister’s happiness is just priceless for him and so he just allowed her to win the game.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Strikes Again With A Creative Caption; Treats Fans To A Dapper Picture

Read: Kartik Aaryan Signs 3-film Deal With Eros International With Whopping Amount: Reports

Kartik Aaryan’s shenanigans with his sister at home were something that his fans thoroughly enjoyed watching. Sometime back on the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kartik showed his “protective brother” side for his sister on social media where he penned a heartwarming post for his sister Kritika Tiwari. Kartik Aaryan’s post featured three photographs. The actor appears to be indulging in the Raksha Bandhan festivities in the Instagram post. Further, Kartik also appears to be touching his sister’s feet in one of the photographs. Kartik Aaryan captioned the Instagram post as, “ab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski. Kritika blessing me.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Helmed by Collin D'Cunha, the film is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Kartik announced that the shooting of the film began in September 2019. However, due to the pandemic, there are no new updates about it. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer of the same name that was released in 2007. The sequel stars Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani, alongside Kartik.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Was 'busy Doing Nothing In The Day' As He Posts Intense Workout Selfie

Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie, Asks 'What Can Be More Contagious Than A Smile?'

(Image credit: Kartik Aaryan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.