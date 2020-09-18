Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor To Start Shooting For Luv Ranjan's Film In November?

Director Luv Ranjan's untitled film will reportedly bring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, on the silver screen for the first time. Several reports that have been making headlines on the internet suggest that the duo will start shooting for their film in November, this year. Read on to know more details:

Ranbir and Shraddha to be a part of Luv Ranjan’s next

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, the first schedule of Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie will happen briefly, following the new rules and regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report states that the makers want to wrap up the shooting by April 2021. The movie will reportedly be shot in Spain. It will have Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a charming man, while Shraddha Kapoor will be seen as a waitress.

What’s next for the actors?

Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-anticipated film Brahmastra, which features actors Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Part one of this movie is scheduled to release later this year. Reportedly, the movie is a fantasy drama and will be released in multiple languages. The film also features Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Besides this, Ranbir will also be seen next in the upcoming movie, Shamshera. The film is an action-adventure that is expected to have a release later this year. The plot of the movie is set in the 1800s in India during the time of British rule. The movie is being helmed by Karan Malhotra who has also contributed to the story of the film. The other actors of the film are Aahana Kumra, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The movie marked the third film of the Baaghi franchise. It also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

