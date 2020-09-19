What Sanaya Irani Has Been Upto This Week; Read Details

Actor Sanaya Irani has been sharing several pictures on her social media ever since the COVID-19 lockdown has been imposed. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor has a massive following on social media with 2.4 million followers on Instagram. As this week passed, the actor shared several pictures of her birthday celebrations. Check out actor Sanaya Irani’s weekly round-up below:

Sanaya Irani's viral post

Sanaya Irani turned 37 on September 17, Thursday. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her midnight birthday celebration. The pictures show her wearing a yellow nightdress and enjoying the time with her husband Mohit Sehgal, Drashti Dhami, Niraj Khemka, and other friends. The actor shared two images, and in both of them, Sanaya’s house can be seen decorated with balloons. With a bright smile on everyone’s face, the actor’s friends are holding her in a horizontal position, probably to swing her.

Sanaya Irani also interacted with her fans in an Instagram live session. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor also answered several questions like how she managed to stay happy and cheerful. She also gave answers to her favourite holiday destination and many more. Check out the video here:

In the video, Sanaya Irani also opened up about her birthday plans. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor said that she would be having a few of her close friends at her home. Sanaya also added that she with Mohit Sehgal (her husband) are trying to exert precautions and protocols regarding the pandemic since her husband is currently going to the sets for Naagin 5 shoots. Given her hit on-screen pairing with actor Barun Sobti in the much-loved show, Is Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya was also quipped on whether she will be seen with him on a new show soon. To this, Sanaya said that she will not be seen in any show with Barun for now, but she will reveal to her fans the same if she signs any play with him.

On the work front

After a successful debut in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Mohit Sehgal went on to be a part of various serials like Qubool Hai, Doli Armaano Ki, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, and many more. On the other hand, Sanaya was last seen in Rangrasiya in the year 2014, and post-marriage, she appeared in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 8, Nach Baliye season 8, India’s Next Superstars, to name a few. Sanaya Irani even appeared in Vikram Bhatt’s web series titled Zindabaad featuring Vikram Bhatt himself along with Jai Ho actor Sana Khan. The series started streaming on VB originals from September 5. The first look of the web series was unveiled on August 15 on social media:

