What Kiara Advani Has Been Up To This Week: Read Details

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Bollywood celebs have now turned to social media for keeping their fans entertained and updated about their daily lives. Amidst this, Kiara Advani grabbed massive attention in the week gone by for her impressive social media posts. Read on to know what Kiara Advani has been up to:

Weekly Celeb roundup - Kiara Advani

'Indoo Ki Jawani' first promo out

Kiara Advani, on September 14, 2020, gave a sneak peek into her upcoming movie, Indoo Ki Jawani. Sharing the exciting news with her fans, the Kabir Singh actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a promo video of the film. The first promo of the film mentions that 'September 16 is the date', and leaves her fans to wonder if it's the film's trailer release date. Kiara, on her post, wrote, "Main toh time se aa jaungi, date ke liye aap late mat hona!" (sic).

Kiara Advani's video with Mika Singh

On Wednesday morning, that is on September 16, Kiara Advani took to her Twitter handle and posted a fun video with singer Mika Singh. In the video clip, Kiara introduces herself as Indoo Gupta from Ghaziabad and reveals that her favourite singer is Mika Singh. She even calls him and thanks him for his song for the film. In the clip, Indoo exclaims how she dances to the music.

Hasina Pagal Deewani song

Kiara Advani shared a video of her song Hasina Pagal Deewani from Indoo Ki Jawani. The song released on September 16. With upbeat music and a reprise to the classic song Sawan Me Lag Gayi Aag by Mika Singh, this is one of the new dance numbers of 2020. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur, while the music is composed by Mika Singh and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. Fans gave a mixed response to the song. While some called it amazing, others claimed that it is a Telugu song remake.

Kiara Advani reveals Laxxmi Bomb release date

After treating fans with the news of releasing the much-awaited film Laxmmi Bomb on the OTT platforms, the makers of the film have recently unveiled the release date. Actor Kiara Advani shared a small video on her Instagram handle while announcing the exciting news. In the post, the actor wrote that this year during Diwali there would be "Laxmmi" and a "bomb" in everyone's house. She further mentioned that the film will release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

