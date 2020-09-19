Mouni Roy Opens Up About 'London Confidential'; Confirms It's Not About COVID-19

With the nationwide COVID-19 pandemic, many industries have faced hurdles in the path of doing business and earnings, which also includes the Entertainment industry. Although the theatres have been shut down, many movies and web series are coming now and then on the digital platform. Recently, actor Mouni Roy made her digital debut with the spy thriller web series London Confidential in which she is playing the role of a RAW agent. In a recent interview, the actor revealed a few things about her latest film

Mouni Roy opens up about London Confidential

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Mouni Roy talked about her views on digital space and London Confidential. When asked about how the show is based on the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said that it is not based or is about coronavirus. But there is a pandemic in the backdrop of the film, and that is pretty much about it. The movie primarily focuses more on the officials being killed and how Uma (Mouni Roy) and Arjun (Purab Kohli) try to hunt for the traitor among them.

Taking to Instagram, recently, Mouni Roy announced the release of her film London Confidential, which features her in the lead role. The actor even shared the poster for her latest film. In the caption, the actor revealed that this film is a story about two spies who are trying to take down a deadly Chinese conspiracy. However, they are in danger due to a traitorous mole within their ranks.

Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli are playing the two main R&AW agents who covertly works in London. The duo is investigating a viral outbreak and thinks that Chinese spies are somehow involved in this Biological attack. However, China is not their only enemy, as a double agent is also working against them and is killing other R&AW agents from within their ranks. Apart from Mouni and Pura, other prominent supporting actors in the movie include Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, Kiren Jogi, and Roxane Cabassut.

Mouni Roy starrer London Confidential is helmed by Kanwal Sethi and is produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai under the banner of Jar Pictures. The music for the film is provided by Sanket Naik. As of now, the new movie has mostly received positive reviews. Most fans and critics seem to enjoy her new espionage thriller.

On the work front

After London Confidential, the actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipate action fantasy film Brahmāstra. In this, she will be playing the role of Damyanti. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie's production was delayed due to the pandemic and is now set to release in December of 2020.

