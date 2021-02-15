Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Glimpses Of Her Virtual Press Tour

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to share a quirky reel of her virtual press tour. The actor shared a short video where she showed off her stunning outfits and raised temperature with her glamorous poses and avatar. She also revealed details about the same in the comment section. On seeing this post, fans cannot stop themselves from going all gaga over the video and have also flooded the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a quirky reel where she went on to show off her attires during the virtual press tour for her book Unfinished. The video starts off with Priyanka getting on a video call with Tika the Iggy. While they are on a call, Priyanka tells Tika that she is the new fashion mogul and if she could help with her outfits. Tika replies saying that she is very happy to help. Soon Priyanka goes on to pose in several stunning outfits that are truly unmissable. Looking at her outfits, Tika is all gaga over them and asks if she could borrow it for her next zoom meeting. Giving her opinions, Tika tells Diana that she needs a little more practice.

Along with this fun video, Priyanka pens a sweet note. She wrote, “All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level ðŸ˜‚ and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unbreakable Rule That Saved Her From The Wrong Side Of Bollywood

Netizens react

On Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram, she often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. The star has recently been busy promoting her memoir. Her husband Nick Jonas, too, has helped her by sharing on his social media handles the pictures and updates.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Says 'can't Wait' As Mindy Kaling Expresses Excitement For 'Unfinished'

Nick Jonas recently took to his Instagram stories and shared his picture while holding the book and asking for a signed copy. He captioned the post with, "Let's get it, Priyanka Chopra. Can you please sign this for me? ”

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans Post 'Unfinished' Book Release, Says 'Now It's Yours'

Also read | Nick Jonas Asks For A Signed Copy Of 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra Gives Adorable Reply

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.