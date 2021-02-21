DYK Raveena Tandon Is The Brand Ambassador Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Mumbai?

Raveena Tandon has expressed her opinions on various social and environmental issues over time. She has worked with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) since 2002, she supported the protection of the Aarey forest in 2019 and she even supported Mission Paani on Environment day of 2020. Ravena Tandon is an environmentalist and an ardent animal lover. Many people do not know that she is also the brand ambassador of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai and has adopted a leopard. Read some more trivia relating to Raveena Tandon below.

In 2018, Raveena Tandon was appointed as the brand ambassador of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai. The SGNP, which spreads between the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, is the biggest national park in the world to be located within the limits of a metropolitan city. The announcement was made by Maharashtra’s forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the ‘Arambh’ event organized by the state forest department in the presence of top Forest department officials, representatives of various organizations dedicated to nature conservation, and wildlife experts.

According to Bollywood Hungama, a few days prior to the event, Raveena had met Forest Minister and talked about making Maharashtra a green state and discussed the steps that need to be taken for it. Tandon said she will help the government plant about 13 crore trees across the state to provide a better and safer atmosphere. Raveena Tandon extended her support to varied campaigns for purposes such as afforestation to the conservation of leopards and wildlife during the time. She reminisced the time when she used to visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park. She recalled her childhood days in the park which was once a renowned zoo. The actor further asserted her complete support in preserving nature and wildlife. She also adopted a leopard for ₹1.2 Lakh as the forest department had made a resolution in 2014 which made it possible for citizens and companies in the city to adopt wild animals due to the rising maintenance cost of animals.

About Raveena Tandon's Movies:

Raveena Tandon debuted with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 which was a hit and she received the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for this movie. She then went on to star in films called Mohra and Laadla which were in the top 10 hits in the year 1994. Her other famous films include Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Upendra, Shool, Bulandi, and many more. After a brief hiatus, she made her comeback in Bollywood with Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet in 2015 for a brief role. On the work front, Tandon will be starring in the Indian Kannada-language period drama film K.G.F: Chapter 2 which is scheduled to release on July 16, 2021.

